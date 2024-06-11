The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared AP EAMCET Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check their rank card through the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live Updates AP EAMCET Result 2024: AP EAPCET results declared, here’s how to check(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from May 18 to May 23. The exam on all days was conducted in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 pm and second session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The answer key for agriculture and pharmacy courses was released on May 23 and the answer key for Engineering course was released on May 24, 2024. The objection window for agriculture and pharmacy was closed on May 25 and engineering objection window was closed on May 26, 2024.

AP EAMCET Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for AP EAMCET examination can check their scores by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP EAMCET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The rank obtained in AP EAPCET-2024 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2024-2025 only.

The counselling dates will be announced likely soon on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.