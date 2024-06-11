AP EAMCET Results 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on Tuesday announced results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2024). Candidates who have appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in (http://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/) and check their rank cards. AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live Updates AP EAMCET Result 2024: AP EAPCET results declared on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in (Ht file)

The APSCHE has also announced the names of toppers in both streams, their normalised scores along with the cut-off marks of the entrance test and other details.

How to check AP EAMCET result 2024

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in (http://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/).

Open the AP EAMCET result page.

Provide your login information.

Submit the details and check your result on the next page.

This time, as many as 3,62,851 candidates registered for the entrance test and 3,39,139 of them appeared for it.

For the Engineering exam, 2,58,373 were registered and 80,766 were for Agriculture and Pharmacy.

The result of the entrance exam has been prepared with 75 per cent weightage to the entrance test marks and 25 per cent to the Intermediate (Class 12) final examination.

The AP EAPCET exam for Engineering was conducted from May 18 to 23. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exam was on May 16 and 17. The answer key was released on May 23 for Agriculture and Pharmacy and on May 25 for Engineering.

Next, selected candidates must apply online for the EAPCET counselling process in order to secure admission at participating institutions. The detailed schedule and the user guide for the EAMCET or EAPCET counselling will be provided soon.