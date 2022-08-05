Home / Education / Exam Results / AP LAWCET Results 2022 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Published on Aug 05, 2022 05:59 PM IST
  • AP LAWCET 2022 result announced at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Tirupati has declared AP LAWCET 2022 result. Candidates who appeared for AP Law Common Entrance Test can download and check their result through the official site of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET examination was conducted on July 13, 2022 in single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Here's the direct link to check the AP LAWCET 2022 result

Here's the direct link to check the AP LAWCET 2022 rank card

AP LAWCET result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at AP LAW CET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
