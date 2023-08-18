News / Education / Exam Results / APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment result released at appolycet.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 18, 2023 06:57 PM IST

APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment results released on official website appolycet.nic.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test ( APPOLYCET 2023) seat allotment results released on the official website. Candidates can check the APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment results on the official website at appolycet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the allotment order by signing in through Login.

APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment result released at appolycet.nic.in
“The last date for self-reporting and reporting at the college is 23-08-2023”, reads the official website.

Candidates have to report at the allotted college from August 19 to August 23.

Direct link to check APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment result

APPOLYCET 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at appolycet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “College-wise Allotment Details”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Select the college

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out for future use.

