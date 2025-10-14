APSC JE Results 2025 released at apsc.nic.in, direct link here | Check document verification dates

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the results of Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment examination, under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Department. APSC JE Results 2025 have been released at apsc.nic.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result on the official website at apsc.nic.in.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK APSC JE RESULTS 2025 Qualifying candidates have been shortlisted for document verification. The notice reads, "The Assam Public Service Commission has shortlisted the following candidates for document verification in connection with the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of Public Works Road Department (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D], Screening Test of which was conducted by the Commission on 20/07/2025.

Document Verification: Shortlisted candidates are required to attend for the document verification at the office of the Assam Public Service Commission, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati.

The document verification will be conducted on October 27th, 29th, 30th, & 31st and November 1, 2025, at 10 AM.

Documents needed:

Candidates appearing for document verification must bring the following certificates in original along with self-attested photocopies in chronological order.

H.S.L.C/H.S Admit/Marksheet/Pass Certificate as a proof of age. H.S.L.C Marksheet and Pass Certificate. H.S.S.L.C Marksheet and Pass Certificate (if applicable) Diploma Marksheets (All Semesters) and Pass Certificate. CGPA Conversion Formula of the respective Institute. (wherever applicable) Permanent Residential Certificate/Employment Exchange Registration. State Government Employees of Assam must submit No Objection Certificate from their respective employer or Permanent Residential Certificate/Employment Exchange Registration as domicile proof. Caste/Updated PwBD certificate (if applicable). BPL candidates must submit BPL card reflecting name of the candidate. Additionally, candidates must bring one photo identity proofs to be produced on the day of document verification. These includes PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, IDs issued by Government Departments/PSUs.

To know when to attend document verification process, click on this direct link.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 650 posts.

APSC JE Results 2025: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results: