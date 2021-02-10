The Assam Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of HS TET examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Assam HS TET exam can check their results online at sebaonline.org.

The board conducted the HS TET examination on January 10, 2021.

Direct link to check Assam HS TET results 2020.

How to check Assam HS TET results 2020:

Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'HS TET Results'

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Assam HS TET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.