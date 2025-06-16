Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 out: Here's how to check SEBA Class 10th results at sebaonline.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2025 11:27 AM IST

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 is out. Check your results by following the steps mentioned below. 

The Assam State School Education Board released the results of HSLC Compartmental Examinations 2025 on Monday, June 16, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check their marks on the official website at sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC Compartment Results 2025 live updates

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 has been announced. Know the steps to check SEBA Class 10th results at sebaonline.org. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
Students will be able to check the results by entering their roll number.

Also read: Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 declared, direct link to check SEBA Class 10th results here

Assam HSLC Compartment Results 2025: How to check 

Students can check their Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below: 

  1. Go to the official website at sebaonline.org
  2. Click on the link to download the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025 available on the home page. 
  3. Enter your Roll Number, and submit.
  4. Your HSLC Compartmental result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for the future reference.

The HSLC compartment exam was conducted from May 23 to May 29, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift began from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Students were also given 15 minutes extra time in both shifts to read the question papers. That is, from 8.45 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.15 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift

Students who failed in maximum of three subjects in the regular HSLC examination, and obtained a minimum of 170 marks in aggregate could appear for the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2025. 

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of ASSEB.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Monday, June 16, 2025
