Bihar Board class 12th Result 2021 link seen at onlinebseb.in, removed now

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12th or intermediate board examination result link appeared on the official website of BSEB at onlinebseb.in. However, the link has been removed from the official website of BSEB.

After the results are uploaded, candidates who had appeared in the BSEB 12th board examination can check their results online at onlinebseb.in.

The Bihar Board had conducted the BSEB intermediate examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, at 1,473 centres spread across the state. A total of 13,50,233 candidates had appeared in the BSEB class 12th board examinations this year, out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys.

The board had released the answer key for the objective type questions of BSEB intermediate examinations on March 13, 2021, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the Bihar Board class 12 answer key by providing appropriate representations till March 16, 2021.

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2021 after it is uploaded:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the “Results” tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

4.Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the results and take its print out for future references.

Last year, as many as 12,04,834 candidates had appeared in the exam, out of which, 969159 candidates passed the exam thus making a total pass percentage of 80.44.