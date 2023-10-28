Bihar Public Service Commission has declared BPSC 67th final result. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the results through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 67th final result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, know how to check

The interview round was conducted from October 9 to October 20, 2023. A total of 2104 candidates qualified the mains exam out of which 2090 candidates appeared for the examination. All those candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the result by following the steps given below.

BPSC 67th final result: How to check

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 67th Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BPSC CCE Mains result was declared on September 14. The exam was held in Patna on December 30, 31, 2022 and January 7, 2023.

BPSC 67th CCE is being held to fill up a total of 1,052 vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

