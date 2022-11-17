Home / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results likely today on bpsc.bih.nic.in
Live

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results likely today on bpsc.bih.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 01:01 PM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: BPSC is expected to declare 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination result today, November 17, on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results today on bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results today on bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce results of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (Preliminary) result soon. As per reports, BPSC 67th Prelims result will be declared today, November 17. However, the commission has not made any official announcement in this regard. When declared, candidates can check their results on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The tentative date for BPSC 67th Prelims result was November 14. Around 4.75 lakh candidates are waiting for results.

The competitive exam was first held on May 8 but it was canceled on the same day as the exam paper was leaked. A re-examination took place on September 30. The provisional answer key of the test has been released and the final answer key is expected along with or ahead of publication of results. 

Candidates who qualify in BPSC 67th Prelims exam will appear in the Main exam tentatively scheduled for December 29. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 802 vacancies in various departments under Bihar government.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 17, 2022 01:01 PM IST

    BPSC Prelims result 2022 direct link

    BPSC 67th Prelims result has not been announced yet. When declared, the direct link to view results will be added here. 

  • Nov 17, 2022 12:13 PM IST

    BPSC 67th CCE: Tentative dates for upcoming exams

    BPSC 67th CCE Mains: Exam on December 29, results on March 14, 2023

    BPSC 67th Interview: March 29, final result on May 28

  • Nov 17, 2022 11:40 AM IST

    BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022: Where can aspirants view results?

    The official website where candidates can view their Preliminary examination result is bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

  • Nov 17, 2022 11:39 AM IST

    BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022: What we know so far?

    The tentative date for BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result was November 14, as per the exam calendar of the commission. Now, some reports are suggesting the commission will declare results on November 17. BPSC has not confirmed anything officially. 

  • Nov 17, 2022 11:37 AM IST

    BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 date

    BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 will be announced today, November 17, as per reports. This information is not official. Candidates can follow all the details regarding CCE Prelims results here. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in exam result. + 1 more

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results likely today on bpsc.bih.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 12:13 PM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: BPSC is expected to declare 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination result today, November 17, on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results today on bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE results today on bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)

NEET UG 2022: Final seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, get link

exam results
Published on Nov 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST

MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 final seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: Final seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in(HT file)
NEET UG 2022: Final seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in(HT file)

AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in

exam results
Published on Nov 15, 2022 01:14 PM IST

APSCHE has released the last phase seat allocation results for the AP ICET counselling 2022.

AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in
AP ICET Counselling final seat allotment result out at icet-sche.aptonline.in

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: Results expected soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 10:52 AM IST

BPSC 67th prelims Live Updates: BPSC 67th prelims result releasing soon on the official website. The link to check result will be available in the blog.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: Result any time soon
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: Result any time soon

BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 today? What we know so far

exam results
Published on Nov 15, 2022 10:06 AM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: Websites to check BPSC prelims results are bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 today? What we know so far(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 today? What we know so far(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 07:18 PM IST

MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on November 14.

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

COMEDK round 3 seat allotment result announced at www.comedk.org, get link

exam results
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:05 PM IST

COMEDK 2022 counselling round 3 seat allotment results released at comedk.org.

COMEDK round 3 seat allotment result announced at www.comedk.org
COMEDK round 3 seat allotment result announced at www.comedk.org

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase seat allotment result releasing today

exam results
Published on Nov 14, 2022 12:36 PM IST

AP ICET for admission to MBA and MCA courses releasing on November 14.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase seat allotment result releasing today
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase seat allotment result releasing today

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 today for around 4.75 lakh candidates

exam results
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 09:20 AM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: Candidates will get their results on bpsc.bih.nic.in and/or on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today(HT)
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today(HT)

NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result expected tomorrow

exam results
Published on Nov 13, 2022 08:16 PM IST

MCC will release NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November 14 or November 15.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result expected tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result expected tomorrow

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 out at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

exam results
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 05:48 PM IST

University of Delhi released the third merit list or allocation for undergraduate programmes on November 13.

DU 3rd Merit List 2022 out at admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
DU 3rd Merit List 2022 out at admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

MP Police Constable result 2020, final key, cut off announced on peb.mp.gov.in

exam results
Published on Nov 13, 2022 09:55 AM IST

Candidates can check MP Police Constable result 2020 on the official website of the board, peb.mp.gov.in.

MP Police Constable result 2020, final key, cut off announced on peb.mp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
MP Police Constable result 2020, final key, cut off announced on peb.mp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live: CCE result expected soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 12:24 PM IST

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: BPSC is expected to announce CCE preliminary exam results soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: CCE result expected soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT file)
BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 Live Updates: CCE result expected soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT file)

BPSC Result 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

exam results
Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:26 PM IST

BPSC Result 2022 for Lecturer and Assistant Professor posts has been released. Candidates can check the results below.

BPSC Result 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
BPSC Result 2022: Lecturer, Assistant Professor results out at bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)

WBTET Result 2014: WBBPE announces marks, invites applications for appointment

exam results
Published on Nov 12, 2022 11:00 AM IST

WBTET 2014 Result: Candidates can visit the official website of the board, wbbpe.org and check their marks.

WBTET Result 2014: WBBPE announces marks, invites applications for appointment (HT File)
WBTET Result 2014: WBBPE announces marks, invites applications for appointment (HT File)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out