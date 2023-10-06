News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link to check

BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 06, 2023 08:26 PM IST

BPSC releases 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 on October 6

Bihar Public Service Commission released the BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 on October 6. Candidates who have appeared for the BPSC 69th prelims examination can download the answer keys from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Check BPSC 69th prelims answer key here

The commission conducted the 69th combined preliminary competitive examination on October 30 at various examination centres. The examination was conducted in a single shift – from 12 pm to 2 pm at all districts across the state. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer keys by logging in to through their dashboard from October 9 to October 11.

Notification here

BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023: Know how to download answer key

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Answer key link for BPSC 69th prelims.

A new PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

