CBSE Class 12 results: Pass percentage, 95% scorers up from pre-Covid year 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of Class 12 examinations with overall pass percentage increased by 9.3 percentage points in comparison to pre-pandemic year 2019 when the exams of all subjects were held for the last time.

The overall pass percentage this year recorded at 92.71 % compared to 83.4% in 2019. However, the overall pass percentage decreased in comparison to last year when 99.37% students were declared passed using an alternate assessment method since board examination could not be conducted in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, while those with 95% and above marks decreased in comparison to 2020 and 2021, there is a significant increase in these numbers when compared to pre-Covid year 2019.

Also Read:CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2022: Board not releasing toppers, merit list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students for their performance.

“Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success”, PM Modi posted on his official Twitter account.

“There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours”, he added.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also posted his congratulatory messages for students. “Heartening to note that girls continue to outshine boys. With 94.54 pass percentage, girls have done better than boys by 3.29% with boys’ pass percentage standing at 91.25. Superlative performance by girls is an indicator of positive change in society”, he said.

Pradhan appreciated CBSE’s efforts of conducting exams while maintaining Covid protocols.

“I also commend team @cbseindia29, schools, teachers and other support staff for successfully conducting examinations in 13,350 centres spread across India and 26 other countries. Conducting the exam in two terms, ensuring adherence to Covid protocols were unique challenges,” the minister said.

Since 2020, CBSE board exams have been severely affected due to the pandemic situation. In both 2020 and 2021, the board had declared Class 10 and Class 12 results based on the tabulation policy approved by the Supreme Court of India.

Students were marked on the basis of their internal exams, practicals, assignments and performance in previous classes.

While exams of as many as 12 subjects in Class 12 were cancelled in 2020 after the imposition of first lockdown, in 2021, no exam was conducted in wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

To avoid the repeat of 2021, CBSE had decided to conduct exams in two terms for the 2022 batch.

The first term exams were conducted in objective type format in November-December last year, and the second term exams were held in subjective format in April-May this year.

The board has given weightage in 30:70 to term one and term two exam performance of students while preparing the final results. In practical exams, equal weightage was given to both the terms.

According to the CBSE, as many as 1435366 students had appeared in CBSE class 12 examination this year, out of which 1330662 passed.

Maintaining the trend, girls performed better than boys by 3.29%. While the overall pass percentage of girls who appeared in the exams stood at 94.52%, around 91.25% boys passed the exam. The pass percentage among transgender students was 100%.

In region-wise performance, Trivandrum performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 99.83%, followed by Bengaluru at 98.16%, Chennai at 97.79%, and Delhi west and Delhi east, with both recording pass percentage of 96.29%. The pass percentage remained lowest in Prayagraj region at 83.71%.

Like previous years, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JKV) performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 98.93%. It was followed by the Central Tibetan School Administration (97.96%) and Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) (97.04%).

While 13,4,797 students scored 90% and above marks, as many as 33,472 students scored 95% and above marks. In 2019, the number of students scoring 90% and above and 95% and above, were 94299 and 17693, respectively. In 2020 and 2021, the number of such students increased dramatically due to the implementation of alternate assessment policy.

The board, like the last few years, did not announce a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”. It has however, stated that it will be issuing merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON