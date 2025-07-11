Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list following court order

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 08:14 AM IST

KEAM Rank List 2025: As per the notificationm the amendment made to the KEAM prospectus in clause 9.7.4.(b) has been cancelled.

KEAM Rank List 2025: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has published the revised rank list for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) admission 2025, following a high court order. 

As per the notification available on the CEE Kerala website, the amendment made to the KEAM prospectus in clause 9.7.4.(b) has been cancelled, and a revised rank list has been prepared. 

The revised rank details are available on the KEAM 2025 candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

This year, 86549 students appeared for the KEAM engineering examination, of whom 76230 qualified and 67505 have been included in the rank list.

For Pharmacy, 33425 appeared for KEAM 2025 and 27841 have been included in the rank list.

Joshua Jacob Thomas has topped the Engineering examination with a score of 588.5773/600, followed by Hari Kishan Baiju (588.5773/600) and Emil Iype Sacharia (588.5773/600) in second and third ranks, respectively. 

KEAM 2025 Engineering toppers list

Anakha Anil is the Pharmacy topper with 290.0000/300 marks, Hrishikesh R Shenoy (290.0000/300 marks) is the second topper and Fathimathu Zahra (290.0000/300) is the third topper.

Recently, the Kerala High Court quashed the KEAM exam results announced by the government after consolidating marks in the new formula. The High Court also ordered that the KEAM rank list be revised.

The state government announced the KEAM results last week based on the new formula, considering the long-standing complaint of Kerala syllabus students that marks were being reduced due to mark consolidation.

Hana Fathima, a CBSE student, filed the petition, questioning the consolidation of marks in the rank list. 

The High Court accepted the student's argument that the prospectus was changed at the final stage of the admission process.

(With inputs from ANI)

