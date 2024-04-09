The State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT has declared Chandigarh NMMS Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Means cum Merit Scholarship in Chandigarh can check the results through the official website of SCERT, Chandigarh at scertchd.edu.in. Chandigarh NMMS Result 2023 out, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, 85 candidates have been selected. The examination was conducted on November 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the Union Territory.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

SCERT has released two lists- roll number wise result and list of selected students. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Chandigarh NMMS Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of SCERT, Chandigarh at scertchd.edu.in.

Click on Announcement link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on results.

A new page will again open.

Click on Chandigarh NMMS Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Two PDF files will be available – one roll number and other list of selected candidates.

Click on any one or both.

The PDF files will open where candidates can check their details.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The list of selected students list contains roll number, name of the student, father’s name, category, gender, disability, MAT Marks, SAT Marks and Total marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SCERT, Chandigarh.