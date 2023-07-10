CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, here's list of qualified candidates

The Central Selection Board of Constable has released the CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023 today, July 10. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can download the results from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in

The written examination was conducted on May 14. A total of 2,69,370 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 3445 candidates qualified for the physical efficiency test (PET).

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 689 vacancies of prohibition constables in Bihar state.

Direct link to check list of qualified candidates

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage click on the Probation Dept.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on “Results: Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2022)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.