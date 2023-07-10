Home / Education / Exam Results / CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, here's list of qualified candidates

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in, here's list of qualified candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 04:01 PM IST

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023 released today. 3445 candidates qualified for PET. Visit csbc.bih.nic.in for more information.

The Central Selection Board of Constable has released the CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023 today, July 10. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can download the results from the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in
CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable written exam result 2023 out at csbc.bih.nic.in

The written examination was conducted on May 14. A total of 2,69,370 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 3445 candidates qualified for the physical efficiency test (PET).

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 689 vacancies of prohibition constables in Bihar state.

Direct link to check list of qualified candidates

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage click on the Probation Dept.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on “Results: Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2022)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out