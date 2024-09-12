CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 declared at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard here

National Testing Agency has declared CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 on September 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR UGC NET examination can check their scorecards on the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also check the details of the results on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 declared, direct link to download scorecard here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check the results candidates will need their application number and date of birth.

This year, 2,25,335 candidates registered for the examination, of which 1,63,529 candidates appeared.

No scorecard will be dispatched to the candidates in hard copy by post or e-mail.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024: How to download scorecards

Candidates can check and download the scorecards by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The examination was held in two shifts on first two days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On July 27, the exam was held in first shift only. The examination was conducted at 348 centres across 187 cities.

As per the official notice, merely appearing and possessing Score Card does not confer any right to the candidate for further selection.

NTA will issue the certificates to the qualified candidates after CSIR declares the final result. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.