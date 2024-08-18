CSIR UGC NET Result 2024: How to check marks on csirnet.nta.ac.in when released

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 soon. Once declared, the candidates can download their scorecards from the official website of NTA, csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET Result 2024: Steps to check marks on csirnet.nta.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional answer key for the test was issued on August 9, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, up to August 11 on payment of ₹200 per challenge.

The agency said candidates' challenges will be verified by subject experts, and if they are found correct, the answer key will be revised.

The result of the entrance test will be prepared using the revised/final answer key.

The CSIR UGC NET examination was conducted on July 25, 26 and 27, 2024.

The examination on July 25 and 26 took place in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The examination on the last day took place during the first shift.

As per the NTA, the test was held at 348 centres located in 187 cities across the country, and 2,25,335 candidates appeared for it. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

How to check CISR NET result 2024?