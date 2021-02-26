IND USA
CTET results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

CTET results 2021 declared at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to check

  • CTET results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results online at ctet.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:10 PM IST

CTET results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results online at ctet.nic.in. This year, a total of 6,54,299 candidates have cleared the CTET 2021 examination.

Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 4,14,798 candidates have qualified the paper-1, and 2,29,501 qualified the paper-2.

The board had conducted the CTET 2021 examination on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities spread across the country.

"The mark sheets of candidates who appeared in the CTET examination January 2021 will be available in the Digi locker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the Digi locker and the qualified candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number," reads the official result notice.

Direct link to check CTET results 2021.

How to check CTET results 2021:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the CTET results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CTET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use,

Topics
central teacher eligibility test central board of secondary education cbse ctet result
