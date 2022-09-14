CUET UG 2022 Result: Application correction window reopens on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2022: Ahead of announcing results for the Common University Admission Test (CUET-UG) 2022, National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reopen the application form correction window of the entrance test to give candidates another opportunity to edit details submitted by them. The facility will remain active till 5 pm on September 15 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG result 2022 live updates.

“…some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG),” reads an official statement.

As informed by UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar and other NTA, UGC officials, CUET-UG results 2022 will be made available on or before September 15.

During the correction window, candidates can edit personal details like name or mother's name or father's name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD status and choice of universities.

CUET-UG for over 14 lakh students was held in July-August in computer-based mode.

The exam took place at 489 examination centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India in six phases.