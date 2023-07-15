Home / Education / Exam Results / CUET UG 2023 results releasing tonight or tomorrow morning: UGC Chairman

CUET UG 2023 results releasing tonight or tomorrow morning: UGC Chairman

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 15, 2023 11:48 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 results releasing tonight or tomorrow morning, confirmed UGC Chairman. The results can be checked at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed the date of release of CUET UG 2023 results. The results will be announced tonight, July 15 or tomorrow morning, July 16, 2023. Candidates can check the results through the official site of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates

UGC Chairman has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “CUET-UG update: NTA is working hard to announce the CUET-UG results as soon as possible. NTA's target is to announce the results positively by tonight or tomorrow morning.”

Earlier, the CUET UG results was scheduled to release by July 17, 2023, which now has been preponed. The final answer key was released on July 12, 2023.

NTA is also expected to announce names of subject-wise toppers and their scores along with CUET UG results. The final answer key will be published after results.To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

CUET UG 2023 results: How to check

  • Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Click on CUET UG 2023 results link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.

