DDA Patwari result declared at dda.org.in, check list of selected candidates

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday, July 14 released the final merit list for the post of Patwari (Post Code - 11) under Direct Recruitment 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the DDA Patwari examination can check their result on the official website of DDA at https://dda.org.in/

"The offer of appointment letters are being dispatched to the above named candidates at the address available on record by Speed Post. If there is any change in address etc., the candidates are requested to intimate the change to Dy. Director (P)-IV, B Block, Ground Floor, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi within 7 days from the date of publication of this result," reads the notification with result

Steps to check the DDA Patwari result

Visit the official website DDA at https://dda.org.in/

Click on the tab that reads ‘JOBS’

Click on DDA recruitment 2020 and then on Direct Recruitment 2020:Merit wise Final Selection List for the post of Patwari.

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.