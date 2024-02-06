National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared FMGE December 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for FMGE (Screening Test) December 2023 Session can check the result through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. FMGE December 2023 result declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The written examination for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session was held on January 20, 2024, across the country at various exam centres.

Direct link to check FMGE December 2023 result

FMGE December 2023 result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2023 result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the result link will be available.

Click on the link and fill the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-December 2023 session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after February 13, 2024.

Results of the candidates whose face ID/documents are pending verification and matters which are subjudice have been kept withheld. The schedule for in-person distribution of FMGE-December 2023 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.