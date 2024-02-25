 GATE 2024 objection window closes today; check dates for result, other events - Hindustan Times
GATE 2024 objection window closes today; check dates for result, other events

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 25, 2024 03:24 PM IST

GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, and scorecards will be available for download on March 23.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will close the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) today, February 25. The provisional answer key of the examination was issued on February 19 and candidates were asked to send their feedback between February 22 to 25. Master question papers of all subjects were also released on gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 objection window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

After the objection window closes, IISc Bangalore will review candidates’ feedback. If an objection is found valid, the answer key will be modified. The final answer key of the examination will be released along with results.

As per the schedule of GATE 2024, results will be announced on March 16, and scorecards will be available for download on March 23.

GATE is held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Humanities and Architecture. It tests candidates’ basic understanding of these subjects.

Scorecards of the examination is used for admission and financial assistance for masters and doctorate programmes at user institutions. Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) consider the examination in their recruitments.

For any help related to GATE 2024, candidates can contact the exam conducting authority on 080 2293 2644/3333 between 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, Monday to Friday.

Exam and College Guide
