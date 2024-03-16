 GATE Result 2024 releasing today, scorecard on March 23 - Hindustan Times
GATE Result 2024 releasing today, scorecard on March 23

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2024 08:23 AM IST

GATE Result 2024 will be released today, March 16, 2024. Steps to check results is given here.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will release GATE Result 2024 on March 16, 2024. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering results when declared can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The GATE 2024 scorecard will release on March 23, 2024. GATE 2024 Result Live Updates

The GATE 2024 examination was conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The candidates’ responses were released on February 16, and the answer key was published on February 19, 2024. The last date to raise objection against the answer key was till February 25, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 15, 2024.

GATE Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for GATE examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GATE is conducted for admission to Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities; and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Science, and Humanities. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISc GATE.

Saturday, March 16, 2024
