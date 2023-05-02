Home / Education / Exam Results / GSEB GUJCET results 2023 declared on gseb.org

GSEB GUJCET results 2023 declared on gseb.org

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2023 09:06 AM IST

Candidates can check their results online 9 am onwards on gseb.org and via WharsApp.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) has declared Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2023 results today, May 2. Candidates can check their results online 9 am onwards on gseb.org. GSEB GUJCET results 2023 live updates.

GSEB will also announce HSC Science results today.

GSEB HSC Science results 2023 live updates.

To check GUJCET results, candidates will have to use their seat numbers as login credentials. They can also check it on WhatsApp, by sending seat numbers to 6357300971.

GUJCET 2023 was conducted on April 3, 2023 in a single shift.

Follow the steps given below to check Gujarat CET results:

How to check GUJCET 2023 results

  1. Go to gseb.org.
  2. Go to the results tab.
  3. Open the link to check GUJCET result 2023.
  4. Key in your login credentials and submit.
  5. Check and download your GUJCET result.

