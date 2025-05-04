GUJCET result 2025 date, time: Gujarat CET results tomorrow at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) tomorrow, May 5. When announced, students can check the GUJCET or Gujarat CET results at gseb.org. GUJCET result 2025 date, time: Gujarat CET results tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Class 12 or HSC Science, General and Vocational stream board examination results are also scheduled for tomorrow.

Both results will be announced at 10:30 am.

Students can check their results by using their seat numbers on the board website. They can also send their seat numbers via WhatsApp to 6357300971 and get the result.

GSEB conducted the GUJCET examination on March 23, 2025. The exam was held for three papers - Paper I or Physics and Chemistry, Paper II or Biology and Paper III or Maths.

Ahead of result announcement, the board released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates on the payment of ₹500 per question. After that, it released the final answer key.

GSEB said if the objection was correct, the fee paid for that question will be refunded to the candidate.

GUJCET Result 2025: How to check results

Candidates can check the GUJCET results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the board, gseb.org.

2. The login window for GUJCET 2025 result will be displayed on the home page.

3. Enter your seat number.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

For more information, candidates can visit the board's official website.