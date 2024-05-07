HPBOSE 10th Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results declared

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 on May 7, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Class 10 results LIVE updates

This year, more than 90,000 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state. The HP 10th results were announced via press conference. The press conference was conducted by the Board officials, and pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers and other details were shared.

The HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to 21, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. The papers were held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

All the candidates who have appeared for the Himachal Pradesh 10th board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.in.

· Click on the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.