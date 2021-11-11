Home / Education / Exam Results / HPSC declares result of exams held on September 14
HPSC declares result of exams held on September 14

  • HPSC has released the result of the exams held on September 14. Document verification of qualified candidates will be held from November 22 to 26.
HPSC declares result of exams held on September 14(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the result of the exams held on September 14 for selection to various posts in different departments in the state. The HPSC result is available on the official website of the Commission, hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC result

Candidates who have cleared the exam have been asked to report to the Commission’s office with relevant documents from November 22 to November 26. The document verification schedule varies for each post.

 “The candidates are directed to appear in the office of the Haryana Public Service Commission, Bays No. I-10, Block-B, Sector 4, Panchkula (Haryana) on the dates & time given in the announcement displayed on the website, for submission of the hard copies of their applications & all relevant documents,” the Commission has said.

“The candidates must bring the hard copy of their online application form duly signed and all original relevant documents pertaining to academic qualifications, experience, domicile, caste, Ex-serviceman etc., along with one photocopy each duly self-attested by the candidate,” it has added. 

On September 14, the HPSC had conducted exams for various posts like Senior Manager (Estate), Deputy Director (Projects), Deputy Director of Agriculture, Manager (P&A) and several other posts.

Thursday, November 11, 2021
