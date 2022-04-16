Home / Education / Exam Results / IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check
exam results

IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link to check result given below. 
IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 09:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA has declared IB ACIO II Final Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer examination can check their result through the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in. 

The final result was declared on the basis of combined performance in Tier I exam that was conducted from February 18 to 20, 2021, Tier II examination that was conducted on June 25, 2021 and Tier III examination that was conducted in March 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check IB ACIO II Final Result 2020&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

IB ACIO II Final Result 2020: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.
  • Click on whats new section and IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 link will appear on the screen.
  • Press the result link and a new page will open.
  • Enter the necessary details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe. in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MHA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mha exam result.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out