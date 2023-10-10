News / Education / Exam Results / IB Junior Intelligence Officer written exam results out at mha.gov.in, here's direct link to check

IB Junior Intelligence Officer written exam results out at mha.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 01:35 PM IST

IB releases results for JIO-II/Tech exam 2023. The direct link to check the results is given below.

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has released the written examination results for the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical ( JIO-II/Tech) examination 2023 ( Tier-I). Candidates can check the written examination results for the post of JIO-II/Tech through the official website at mha.gov.in.

Direct link to check the results

The Tier II Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical ( JIO-II/Tech) examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in November/December, 2023.

“Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II/III exam (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course”, reads the official notification.

IB Junior Intelligence Officer written exam results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.mha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “JIO-II/Tech Result of Tier-I Exam (IB)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Copy the link to the browser

Check the list of qualified candidates

Take print for future reference.

