IB Junior Intelligence Officer written exam results out at mha.gov.in, here's direct link to check
IB releases results for JIO-II/Tech exam 2023. The direct link to check the results is given below.
Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has released the written examination results for the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical ( JIO-II/Tech) examination 2023 ( Tier-I). Candidates can check the written examination results for the post of JIO-II/Tech through the official website at mha.gov.in.
Direct link to check the results
The Tier II Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical ( JIO-II/Tech) examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in November/December, 2023.
“Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II/III exam (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course”, reads the official notification.
IB Junior Intelligence Officer written exam results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at www.mha.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “JIO-II/Tech Result of Tier-I Exam (IB)”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Copy the link to the browser
Check the list of qualified candidates
Take print for future reference.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Intelligence Bureau
- Results