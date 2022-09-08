Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link for scores

IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link for scores

exam results
Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:58 PM IST

IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Thursday, September 8 declared the IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022.

IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the Clerk prelims examination can check their through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS Clerk prelims results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Thursday, September 8 declared the IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Clerk prelims examination can check their through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk prelims examination was held in September.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022

IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your results will be displayed on the scree.

The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the main examination.

