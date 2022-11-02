IBPS PO Prelims result 2022 announced on ibps.in, here's how to check scores

IBPS PO Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced results of Preliminary examination for the posts of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in participating banks (CRP PO/MT-XII), commonly known as IBPS PO Prelims result 2022.

Those who took the test can visit the official websites of the institute, ibps.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in to view their scorecards.

To check IBPS PO Prelims result, candidates need to use their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth as login credentials.

The link to check results will remain active till November 9.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2022

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2022

Go to ibps.in. On the home page, click on the link to check CRP PO/MT-XII results. Login by entering the asked information. View your scorecard and download it.

Shortlisted candidates will appear in the IBPS PO Main examination in the next stage of the selection process.