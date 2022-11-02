Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS PO Prelims result 2022 announced on ibps.in, here's how to check scores

IBPS PO Prelims result 2022 announced on ibps.in, here's how to check scores

exam results
Published on Nov 02, 2022 03:48 PM IST

IBPS PO Result 2022: Candidates can now check Prelims results on ibps.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IBPS PO Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced results of Preliminary examination for the posts of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in participating banks (CRP PO/MT-XII), commonly known as IBPS PO Prelims result 2022.

Those who took the test can visit the official websites of the institute, ibps.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in to view their scorecards.

To check IBPS PO Prelims result, candidates need to use their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth as login credentials.

The link to check results will remain active till November 9.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2022

How to check IBPS PO Prelims result 2022

  1. Go to ibps.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check CRP PO/MT-XII results.
  3. Login by entering the asked information.
  4. View your scorecard and download it.

Shortlisted candidates will appear in the IBPS PO Main examination in the next stage of the selection process.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
