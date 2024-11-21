IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 out at ibps.in, here's direct link to check CRP-PO/MTs-XIV results

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the results can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Live Updates Candidates who have cleared the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

About the exam:

The prelims examination was held on October 19 and 20, 2024. The exam consisted of objective-type questions for 100 marks. Candidates had to complete the written test in one hour.

Direct Link to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024

There were three sections in the paper: English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes).

Candidates who have cleared the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

Also Read: More than 10,000 foreign student acceptance letters may be fake, says top Canadian immigration official

Vacancy details:

IBPS PO 2024 is held for 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee vacancies.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024: Steps to check results

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check the results.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 awaited: How, where to check Private, Bi-Annual results