The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard. The scorecard for preliminary examination has been released and is available to candidates on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Scorecard released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The IBPS PO prelims scorecard will be available to candidates for download on the website till October 12, 2025. To download the scorecard candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download scorecards IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to download scorecards 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PO prelims result was announced on September 26. The IBPS PO preliminary exam for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO/MT) was likely conducted on August 17, 23 and 24, 2025, according to the calendar.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. The mains exam will be held on October 12, 2025. The exam will comprise of objective tests of 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks.

The tests for Reasoning, General/Economy/ Banking/ Digital/ Financial Awareness including RBI circulars, English Language and Data Analysis and Interpretation are divided into two parts- Section A and B. All questions in both the sections are compulsory. Some questions will be of 2 marks and some questions will be of 1 mark.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each qrong answer, one fourth marks assigned to that question will be deducted.