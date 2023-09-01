IBPS RRB clerk results 2023 declared, here's link to check Office Assistant scores at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 today, September 1. Candidates can check the preliminary examination results for the Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. For more details follow IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates. IBPS RRB Office Assistant results 2023 declared, here's how to check scores

The candidates will be able to check the IBPS RRB Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) till September 7.

The Main exam will be held in September, and the preliminary exam was held in August. The recruitment drive of RRBs will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in participating banks.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2023: How to check the result

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) results

Now, click on the result link, and enter your credentials.

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2023.

