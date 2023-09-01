IBPS RRB Office Assistant results 2023 declared at www.ibps.in, here's how to check scores

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the preliminary exam results for the 'Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants' on September 1. Candidates can check the results on the official website at www.ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates. IBPS announces CRP RRBs XII preliminary exam results for Group 'B' Office Assistants, Mains exam scheduled for September

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Mains exam for is scheduled for September. Interviews for these vacancies will take place in October/November. This recruitment drive of RRBs will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in participating banks.h

IBPS RRB Clerk 2023: How to check the result

To check the IBPS RRN clerk results 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the IBPS RRB Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) results

Now, click on the result link, and enter your credentials.

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

