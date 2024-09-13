IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024 for Officer Scale I out at ibps.in, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection declared the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024 for Officer Scale I on September 13, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024 Live Updates IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2024 for Officer Scale I out at ibps.in, direct link here

The result can be checked on the official website from September 13 to September 20, 2024. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024 for Officer Scale I: How to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2024 for Officer Scale I link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The prelims examination for Officer Scale I was held on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18, 2024. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The main examination will be conducted on September 29, 2024. The institute will also issue the admit card prior to the examination. The main examination has 200 questions and a total of 200 marks. It lasts 2 hours and comprises questions on Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language, Hindi Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

This recruitment drive is being held for 9923 group A officers (scale-I, II, and III) and group B office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the regional rural banks. The registration process started on June 7 and ended on June 27, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of IBPS.