IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk to be declared today, here’s how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will declare IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk posts on September 8, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination for Group B posts can check their results through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result link will be activated in the evening today, September 8.

The preliminary exam was conducted in September 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can check their results through these simple steps given below.

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IBPS.