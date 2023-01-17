IBPS SO Prelims result 2022 out on ibps.in, here's how to check scores

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced result of Specialist Officer Preliminary Exam (CRP SPL-XII). Candidates who took IBPS SO Prelims 2022 can now check their scores from ibps.in.

IBPS SO Prelims examination was conducted from December 24 to December 31, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

Candidates can check IBPS SO Prelims result 2022 by following these steps:

IBPS SO Prelims result 2022 direct link

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 CRP SPL-XII) link available on the home page.

Enter registration number/roll number and password/date of birth and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check score and download the page.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will have to appear for the Main exam in the next stage of the selection process.

As per the notification, the IBPS SO Main examination will be conducted in January 2023.