IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023: Scorecard out at ibps.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 24, 2024 06:43 PM IST

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 scorecard has been released. The scorecard is given here.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 scorecard. The scorecard for Specialist Officer preliminary examination can be checked by candidates on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The scorecard will be available on the official website from January 24 to January 28, 2024. Candidates can check the scorecard and download it by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 scorecard 

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023: How to download scorecard

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 scorecard link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS SO prelims result was announced on January 16, 2024. Those candidates who have qualified for the written prelims test are eligible to appear for the main examination. The IBPS Specialist Officer Main examination will be conducted on January 28, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
Exam and College Guide
