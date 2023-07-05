ICAI CA Inter, Final results declared, here's how to check

ICAI CA Result 2023: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Inter final exam results 2023 today, July 5. Candidates can check May exam results on icai.nic.in, once it is declared. ICAI CA Inter, Final results 2023 live updates. ICAI CA Inter, Final exam results today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 05th July, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the ICAI notice.

To check ICAI results online, candidates will have to use their registration and roll numbers as login credentials.

How to check ICAI CA Inter, Final results 2023

Go to icai.nic.in. Now, open the Inter or Final result tab. Enter your registration number and roll number. Check and download the result.

The CA Inter and Final examination was conducted in May 2023. The exam was started on May 2 and ended on May 18, 2023.