ICAI CA Inter results today on icai.org, steps to check Intermediate exam marks

  • ICAI CA Intermediate May results will be announced on July 21 on icai.org, icai.nic.in and other websites of the institute. 
Published on Jul 21, 2022 09:24 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICAI CA Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce CA Intermediate result 2022 for May exams on July 21. When declared, CA aspirants can check their results on icai.org, icai.nic.in and other websites of the board.

Candidates, in order to check their results, have to use their pin numbers along with roll numbers.

As per the official notification, “the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.”

How to check CA Intermediate Result 2022

Visit the official website of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Click on CA Intermediate May result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the asked login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and download the page.

Save a hard copy of the same for further need.

