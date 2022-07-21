ICAI CA Intermediate results announced, direct link & how to check

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced results of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate examination held in May, 2022. Candidates can now go to icai.org, icai.nic.in or any other website of the institute to view their results. Alternatively, they can use the direct link given below.

ICAI CA Inter results 2022 direct link

In order to check ICAI Inter results, students need to use their roll number along with pin number or registration number. Here are the steps they need to follow:

How to check ICAI results

Go to icai.nic.in or use the link given here. Click on the Intermediate examination result link. Login with the required credentials – roll number and pin number/registration number. Submit and view result. Take a printout of the result page for future reference.

Earlier this month, the institute had announced CA Final may exam results.