ICG Assistant Commandant result declared at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, get link

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result of the Assistant Commandant CGCAT – 01/2024 exam. Candidates can check their results through the official websites at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. ICG Assistant Commandant result declared at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 71 vacancies of which 40 vacancies are for General Duty (GD), 10 vacancies are for CPL (SSA), 6 vacancies are for Tech (Engg), 14 vacancies are for the Tech (Elect), and 1 vacancies are for the post of Law officer.

Here's the direct link to check the result

ICG Assistant Commandant results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on “CGCAT 01/2024 batch Result has been declared and is available for viewing through individual login”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference