 ICMAI CMA Final, Inter December exam results out, direct link here
ICMAI CMA Final, Inter December exam results out, direct link here

ICMAI CMA Final, Inter December exam results out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 21, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Candidates can check their scores using the link displayed on the official website, icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Result 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) on Wednesday announced results of CMA Inter and Final examinations held in December 2023. Candidates can check their scores using the link displayed on the official website, icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA Final, Inter December exam results out, direct link here
ICMAI CMA Final, Inter December exam results out, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 4,374 candidates completed the Intermediate Course under the 2016 syllabus, and 1,474 cleared it under the 2022 syllabus, ICMAI said.

The institute further informed that 1,175 candidates have qualified for the Final examination held under the 2016 syllabus, while 392 have cleared it under the 2022 syllabuses.

To check CMA result, candidates need to use their registration numbers as login credentials.

Direct link

Steps to download ICMAI CMA Inter, Final December 2023 results

Visit the official website at icmai.in.

Copy the URL for checking Intermediate/Final result for the December 2023 term.

Enter your login credentials.

Check and download your result.

Results of the December 2023 foundation results were announced previously. The next session of the examination will be held between June 11 and 18, 2024.

Follow Us On