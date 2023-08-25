The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CS Executive Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Executive course examination can check the results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 declared at icsi.edu, direct link here

The results were announced at 2 pm today. The direct link to check results is given below.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on the ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of results for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

The examination was conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON