The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the executive programme merit list on the official website. The ICSI Executive programme results were announced at 2 p.m. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website at www.icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2023 Live. ICSI CS Executive result 2023 released: Bhumika Singh Secures rank 1

ICSI Executive Result 2023: Top 10 rank holders

Rank 1: Bhumka Singh

Rank 2: Salini Bhavin Khant

Rank 3: Rohan Dinesh Panjwani

Rank 4: Anush Pandmakar Shetty

Rank 5: Mayank Lodha

Rank 6: Sahil Patel

Rank 7: K Balasubramanian

Rank 8: Asmi Kailash Agraw

Rank 9: Kunal

Rank 10: Aashlesha Shaileshkumar Prajapati

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023: How to check scores

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on the ICSI executive results 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The next examination for the executive program and professional program will take place from December 21, 2023, to December 30, 2023, and applicants must submit an online enrollment form for the examination as well as the required examination fee by August 26, 2023.

