ICSI CS Foundation results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Foundation examination 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday declared the results of the CS Foundation examination 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Foundation examination 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
The institute conducted the CS Foundation examination 2020 on December 26, and 27, 2021. The examination was held in two shifts.
Direct link to check ICSI CS Foundation results 2020
How to check ICSI CS Foundation results 2020:
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The ICSI CS Foundation results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.
