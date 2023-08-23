ICSI CS Result 2023 Date: CS Professional & Executive program results releasing on August 25

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced ICSI CS Result 2023 Date and time. The results for professional and executive programs will be declared on August 25, 2023. Candidates can check the results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2023 Date: CS Professional & Executive results on August 25

The professional program result will be announced at 11 am and executive program result will be announced at 2 pm. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after declaration of results.

As per the official notice, Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute along with his/her particulars.

ICSI CS Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CS Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

