ICSI CS results 2020 declared, here's direct link to check Executive results

ICSI CS results 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday, February 25, declared the results of the CS Executive exams 2020 at 2 pm on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Executive exams 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.

The institute had conducted the CS Professional exams in December 2020.

Earlier in the day, the institute had declared the results of the ICSI CS Professional examination at 11 am.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Executive results 2020

How to check ICSI CS results 2020:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link of ICSI CS result 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, "ICSI Examination Executive Result December 2020"

Key in your credentials and login

The ICSI CS Executive results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.